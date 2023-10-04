Britney Spears hints at second memoir in the works: "Volume 2 coming after 1"

Gallery Books

By Danielle Long

Britney Spears' memoir hasn't even hit shelves yet, but the pop star seems to be hinting at a sequel.

Taking to social media, Britney shared a video montage of herself on a private jet, showing off the crystal blue waters beneath her and then later cutting to footage of herself riding a horse.

"Riding 'n writing," she captioned the October 3 post. "All I'm doing at the moment … volume 2 coming after 1!!! #TheWomanInMe."

Britney is set to release her memoir, The Woman in Me, on October 24, offering fans a candid look at her life.

