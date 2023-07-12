Britney Spears jokes that fans "better like" her new book, demands public apology for Vegas incident

Britney Spears has posted two videos on Instagram addressing the two things that she's done in the past week that have made headlines.

First, the release of her memoir The Woman In Me. "Okay guys, so my book is coming out very, very soon. I worked my a** off for this book," Britney says in her video. "I had a lot of therapy to get this book done, so you guys better like it. If you don't like it, that's fine too."

She added that either way, she's going to Bermuda...before breaking into a chorus of The Beach Boys' hit "Kokomo" -- "Bermuda, Bahama, come on pretty mama..." -- and running off camera. Britney's book arrives October 24.

In a second video, she addresses the Las Vegas incident in which she was hit in the face by security after approaching San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. She describes hearing people on the radio talking "s***" about her, saying she "deserved" to be smacked because "security was doing their job."

"I didn't appreciate the people saying that I deserved to be hit because no woman ever deserves to be hit," she said. She reiterated that she had simply tapped the basketball star on the back, at which point, she says, his security "backhanded" her, causing her hand to hit face and making her fall to the floor.

She also noted that she's been swarmed by fans countless times -- in fact, she says, that night, she was knocked over by "three 12-year-olds trying to get my picture" -- and her security never hit anyone.

"I did get an apology at my table 30 minutes later," she concluded. "But I have yet to receive a public apology And that's it."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.