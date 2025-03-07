Britney Spears rails against conservatorship while explaining why she posts so many videos

If you wonder why Britney Spears' Instagram is mostly videos of herself dancing, there's a reason for that. According to Britney, it has to do with her conservatorship.

Britney posted on Instagram a carousel of photos of herself on various magazine covers throughout her career. She wrote, "Someone told me my IG sucks and I needed to do pictures !!! ... I will show you the pictures that were taken of me during the conservatorship that were all a waste."

She continued, "I was in a business that preyed over the innocent and controlled where I went, who I saw, what I ate, which is 100% unfair and if I spoke up I was abused and I never did anything wrong !!! Here are the pics !!!"

Among the photos she posted are covers for Glamour, Lucky, InStyle, Marie Claire and Cosmopolitan.

She then promises, "I will show you over 40 pictures I did with the conservatorship that are not only embarrassing and demoralizing. It almost feels like bullying from a business that was created by my father so he could have 10 women on his tour bus during my tours."

"The secret is that I was NEVER a star in the conservatorship. I was ABUSED 100 percent !!!" she adds.

"[I]n conclusion the psychology in all the wasted times on PICS that my little brain sat there day and night for absolutely nothing !!!" she finishes. "There’s a reason I obviously don’t like pictures because I like to SEE MY BODY ALIVE AND MOVING !!!"

