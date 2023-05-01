Britney Spears spent more than $3K on clothes ... for her dogs

Britney Spears may not be touring anymore, but she certainly doesn't seem to be hurting for money. On Instagram, she revealed that she spent thousands of dollars on clothing ... for her dogs.

"My dogs have more clothes than I do !!! spoiled !!!" Britney wrote, captioning a video of herself dancing with a white Maltese. She wrote that another one of her dogs, Sara Beth, was at a dog show and added, "I bought a miniature Louis V doggie backpack for [her]...200 dollars for that little baby … then linen suspenders … I swear to god I was shocked when I saw it too !!!"

"White suspenders and khaki mini shorts for her booty … That was 2000 for a piece of cloth," Britney continued. She also mentioned that another one of her dogs, Daisy — which fans believe is the one she's dancing with in the video — "needs grooming twice a week."

Britney has at least one other dog and possibly a cat.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.