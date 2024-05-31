Britney Spears interviews Tate McRae: "I am so grateful"

There's nothing toxic or greedy about this: Britney Spears has interviewed Tate McRae for the most recent cover story of Gen V magazine.

While the full interview is available to preorder in the Summer into Fall 2024 issue of the magazine, the outlet has released excerpts of their conversation, including Britney complimenting Tate on being an incredible performer. She also asked Tate where she finds her inspiration.

"Wow! Thank you so much. That means so much coming from you. I find that a lot of the inspiration comes from the musical arrangement," Tate said. "One of my favorite parts of the process is playing around and finding new variations of each song—I feel like that always inspires new choreography and a different feeling. However, looking back at iconic performances (like yours) is also very motivating."

Tate also took to Instagram to gush about chatting with Britney.

"can’t believe i’m typing this… thank you so much @britneyspears for interviewing me for this cover," Tate wrote. "i’ve looked up to you for years and years i am so grateful."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.