Britney Spears recounts her brief fling with Colin Farrell: "We were all over each other"

Another day, another revelation from Britney Spears' upcoming memoir.



People reports that in The Woman in Me, Britney touches on her brief fling with actor Colin Farrell, which took place not long after her breakup from Justin Timberlake.



She says she met Farrell in 2003 when he was working on the movie S.W.A.T. and describes their relationship as a "two-week brawl."



"Brawl is the only word for it — we were all over each other, grappling so passionately it was like we were in a street fight," she writes, according to People.



Farrell brought Britney as his date to the January 2003 premiere of his film, The Recruit, but told reporters at the time that they were not dating and "just mates."



Britney writes in her book that she tried not to get too attached to Farrell.



"As I had before when I'd felt too attached to a man, I tried to convince myself in every way that it was not a big deal, that we were just having fun, that in this case I was vulnerable because I wasn't over Justin yet," she writes.



The Woman in Me is out October 24.

