Britney Spears shares throwback pic with Taylor Swift: “Girl crush”

Pop Princesses collide! Britney Spears has posted a throwback photo on Instagram of herself and Taylor Swift, when Taylor was only 14 years old.

"This is way back when but kinda cool ... During my Oops Tour, I got a knock at my door," Britney captioned the photo. "My good friend at the time was the assistant to my manager who was trying to become a manager himself. There was a knock, and then he said, 'I have a girl named Taylor who wants to come in and sing for you.' I was like, 'of course !!!'"

"He walks in, and she sings a beautiful song with her guitar," she continued. "I was like wow wow she's unbelievable !!! We took a picture, and she then became the most iconic pop woman of our generation. Kinda cool she plays stadiums, and I prefer her videos over movies any day. She's stunning !!! Girl crush."

Britney also used that Internet post to hit back at her mom Lynne regarding her personal items she left back at home, which she claimed in her book that her mom threw away. As previously reported, Lynne had written on Instagram, "Of course I still have your things, and I am happy to send them to you if you'd like me to." She also posted photos of the disputed items, including Britney's extensive doll collection.

But Britney responded, “Ps mom I love you so so much, but there were 3 dolls in the cabinets when I went home 2 years ago … kinda really weird you would take them out and then put them back in … so messed up. Nope, I don’t want them. Keep it all. I honestly don’t care anymore … honestly though.”

