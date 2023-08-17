Britney Spears horses around in first post-divorce news post

If Britney Spears and her husband Sam Asghari are indeed getting divorced, she seems pretty unbothered by it.

In her first post since the news of the couple's alleged split, Britney announced that she'll be purchasing a horse. Captioning a photo of herself on horseback on the beach, she wrote, "Buying a horse soon !!! So many options it's kinda hard !!! A horse called Sophie and another called Roar ??? I can't make up my mind !!!"

"Should I join the camaraderie and put a pink cowboy hat on???" she added, possibly referring to the Barbie movie-inspired headgear trend. "Either way I think I found my sweet spot with Roar!!!"

Britney has posted in the past about how much she loves riding horses on the beach, as well as her love of equine therapy.

Multiple sources have reported that the two broke up after Sam accused Britney of infidelity. A source told ET, "Britney and Sam have split. She's adamant she didn't cheat. The two haven't got along for a while and it finally came to an end after a major blowup."

The two, who first met in 2016, got married in June of 2022. In May of 2022 -- a month after the couple announced Britney was expecting -- they revealed that she'd had a miscarriage.

