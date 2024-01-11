Britney Spears' memoir tops 2 million copies sold in the U.S.

No wonder Britney Spears has vowed never to return to the music industry: She's doing just fine in the book industry.

Her memoir, The Woman In Me, has now sold more than 2 million copies in the U.S. alone, according to her publisher. That includes hardcover, ebook and audiobook formats. The audiobook, read by Oscar-winning actress Michelle Williams, is the fastest-selling in the company's history, and the book itself was the publisher's biggest-selling nonfiction hardcover in 2023.

In a statement, Britney said, "My book has officially sold over 2 million copies in the US!!! Thank you to all the fans who have supported me and my story. Love you All!!!”

Britney's book included several interesting revelations, like the fact that she became pregnant while dating Justin Timberlake, who then convinced her to get an abortion.

