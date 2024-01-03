Britney Spears denies "trash" reports of a new album

To anyone who got excited about those reports of Charli XCX and Julia Michaels being lined up to write material for a new Britney Spears album ... sorry, we've got some bad news for you.

Britney has taken to Instagram to deny those rumors, which were reported by Page Six on January 3. "Just so we're clear most of the news is trash !!!They keep saying I'm turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!!" she wrote. "When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!!"

She continued, "For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me … I’ve written over 20 songs for other people the past two years !!! I’m a ghostwriter and I honestly enjoy it that way !!!"

She then added, "People are also saying MY BOOK WAS RELEASED WITHOUT MY APPROVAL ILLEGALLY and that’s far from the truth … have you read the news these days ??? I’m so LOVED and blessed !!!"

Britney may be denying involvement in a new album, but a source close to the alleged project tells Rolling Stone her team is still hoping she'll get on board. "Right now, management and A&R are trying to get [Britney] excited for the music," the source says. "As of right now, she's not actively in recording but they're getting [songs] done to present to her."

”The hype around this is that everyone wants her to make music again, but I don’t know if she’s there yet,” the source adds.

The source tells Rolling Stone that in addition to Julia and Charli XCX, producer Cirkut, as well as Jason Evigan, who worked on Britney's 2016 album Glory, are involved in the project.

