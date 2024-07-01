Bruno Mars has more big plans for Vegas: "I'm just getting started"

Bruno Mars has been doing residencies in Las Vegas for years now, and he just opened his own nightclub, The Pinky Ring, at the Bellagio. But Bruno says he has even more ideas about what he can do in Sin City, which he first fell in love with as a child while he made a cameo in the movie Honeymoon in Vegas.

Speaking to The Las Vegas Review-Journal, Bruno says, "If you look at the Pinky Ring, I've been working on that for years. A lot of things had to get shuffled around in order for that to happen. I've got a lot of plans, especially in regards to Vegas, and I'm just getting started. That's what I've got to say, OK? Just wait to see what I do next."

Asked if he might reteam with his Silk Sonic bandmate Anderson .Paak for a reprise of their 2022 Vegas residency — or even another album to follow up their Grammy-winning debut — Bruno tells the paper, "I think me and Andy would just have to lock in again, and do something when the time is right."

"That's the beauty of what we did is that we kind of left this open book, you know. We never closed it. We left at the peak," he laughs. "We did a Seinfeld with it."

The paper also asked Bruno if he wanted to comment on those rumors that were going around back in March that he owes the Park MGM, where he has his residency show, $50 million in gambling debts.

"Absolutely not!" he says. "I love the lore that I am a Las Vegas lounge singer in debt to the mob. I can work with that.”

For the record, MGM Resorts International denied the reports.

