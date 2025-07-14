Bruno Mars joins BLACKPINK for surprise 'APT.' performance

Bruno Mars joined BLACKPINK onstage for their second of two back-to-back performances at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium over the weekend.

Bruno took the stage Sunday to perform his hit song with ROSÉ, "APT." The two performed the song wearing matching jackets as they jumped around stage with a group of backup dancers and confetti fell from the ceiling.

The Los Angeles show marked BLACKPINK’s return to North America after nearly three years. With the Saturday and Sunday shows at SoFi, they became the first girl group to sell out the venue for two consecutive nights.

BLACKPINK’s Deadline World Tour now heads to Chicago, Toronto and New York, before heading to Europe and Asia.

On Friday, the group released their new single, “JUMP.”

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.