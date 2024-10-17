Bruno Mars joins ROSÉ on new single, "Apt."

By Mary Pat Thompson

Bruno Mars is teaming up with BLACKPINK's ROSÉ on a brand new song.

The upcoming single, called "Apt.," arrives on Friday. ROSÉ made the announcement to her fans in a post she shared to Instagram Thursday. The singer posted the cover art for the track, which features herself sitting in front of a drum set, where Bruno sits ready to accompany her.

"Apt." will be ROSÉ's first music release since she announced her solo project, rosie. The 12-track album drops in December. The K-pop star made the announcement about her upcoming record earlier in October.

“I have poured my blood and tears into this album. I cannot wait for you to listen to this little journal of mine … With this album, I hope you all feel that much closer to me. And yes, it’s a full length album,” she wrote when she announced the project.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!