Bruno Mars' new Vegas club opening February 12

Bruno Mars announced last year that he was going to open his own club in Las Vegas called The Pinky Ring. Now, the club has an opening date.

The cocktail lounge will debut at Bellagio Resort & Casino February 12, following a grand opening party. Bruno's backup band, The Hooligans, will perform at The Pinky Ring every night for the first two weeks.

When the project was first announced, Bruno said in a statement, "I’ve been performing in Vegas for years, and I’ve always wanted a place where I could throw glamorous parties when I’m in town. A place that felt like my personal penthouse suite, with live music and sensational cocktails. The Pinky Ring is that.”

In announcing the opening date, Bruno said, "Watch this, Las Vegas!”

The club will be open daily starting at 5 p.m. On Fridays and Saturdays, it'll be open until 3 a.m.; it closes at 2 a.m. all other days. You can make reservations online.

