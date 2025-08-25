Bruno Mars sets New Year's Eve show in Las Vegas

Despite not releasing any solo music since 2016, Bruno Mars has had an amazingly successful year, and now he plans to close it out with a performance in his favorite haunt: Las Vegas.

Bruno will perform at Dolby Live at Park MGM on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31. Presales start Wednesday at 10 a.m. PT. Tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. PT via Ticketmaster.

Bruno performed his 100th show at Park MGM on Aug. 22. He started his extended residency back on New Year's weekend 2016. Those 100 shows don't include the 34 he did as Silk Sonic, co-headlining with Anderson .Paak.

This year, Bruno topped the Billboard Hot 100 for five weeks with his Lady Gaga collab, "Die With a Smile," and hit the top five with "APT.," a collaboration with ROSÉ from BLACKPINK. He and Gaga also shared the best pop duo/group performance Grammy for "Die With a Smile" this year. Plus, in 2025 Bruno became the first artist to surpass 150 million monthly listeners on Spotify.

