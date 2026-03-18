BTS books two-night stint on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

BTS is taking their comeback to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The reunited K-pop superstars will appear on the late-night talk show on March 25, during which they'll sit for an interview and perform one song from their new album, ARIRANG. On March 26, they'll return for a second song.

The group's last performance on The Tonight Show came in 2021, when they performed "Butter" and "Permission to Dance." Since then, Jimin, SUGA, Jung Kook, Jin and j-hope have appeared individually on the show; this will mark their first appearance together in five years.

ARIRANG drops March 20. The following day, they'll perform live on Netflix during BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE | ARIRANG, and on March 27, a documentary about the making of the album and the group's reunion, BTS: THE RETURN, will premiere on the streamer.

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