BTS fan arrested after trying to break into Jungkook's house

Just hours after BTS member Jungkook was discharged from his mandatory military service, an obsessed fan was arrested for trying to break into his house Wednesday, the BBC reports.

The woman was seen in front of Jungkook's apartment in Seoul, South Korea, inputting random numbers on a combination lock, police said. The woman told police that she'd flown from China to see the singer be discharged.

In addition to Jungkook, BTS members RM, V and Jimin were discharged from military service. By the end of June all seven of the group's members will have completed their service, with Suga being the last one.

The K-pop superstars went on hiatus in 2022 due to their military service, which is required for all able-bodied men aged 18 to 28, as well as their desire to explore solo projects. There has been a steady stream of solo releases since, but they plan to reunite as a group and resume their career.

