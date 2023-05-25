BTS to hold 10th anniversary festival next month in Seoul

BIGHIT MUSIC

By Andrea Dresdale

BTS will be celebrating their 10th anniversary next month in a big way.

The K-pop superstars have announced that their 10th Anniversary FESTA will take place June 17, which is close to their official debut date of June 13. It'll feature a special event: a festival that'll be open to ARMY as well as the public.

A teaser video announcing the event shows the slogan "BTS PRESENTS EVERYWHERE," which according to the group's rep has two meanings: "BTS' presents are everywhere" and "BTS are present everywhere." More information about the event will be announced later.

It's been 10 years since the group made its first appearance on a Billboard chart: In 2013, their song "No More Dreams" debuted at #14 on World Digital Song Sales.  Billboard notes that since then, they've scored the most Billboard Hot 100 #1 debuts for a group, as well as the most top 10 single debuts for a group. What's more, all seven members have had solo hits reach the Hot 100.

It's not clear which members of BTS, if any, will attend the FESTA.  Both Jin and J-Hope are currently fulfilling their mandatory military service.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

