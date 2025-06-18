BTS’ label says Suga will ‘soon’ be discharged, as source claims reunion will come in March

The long-awaited BTS reunion is one step closer to happening.

The group’s label, Big Hit, announced that Suga, the only member of the group who is in the middle of his mandatory national service, will “soon be discharged.” Due to a prior injury, Suga didn’t serve in the military; instead, his service is described as “Social Work Personnel.”

Earlier this month, Jungkook and Jimin were discharged from the military, following RM, V, Jin, and J-Hope. The group went on hiatus in 2022 so that all seven members could complete their service.

Meanwhile, The Korea Herald says Suga’s discharge will come on June 21, and cites multiple sources as confirming that the group will return in full force in mid-March of 2026.

Jin is set to kick off a solo tour starting June 28. The tour will take him to nine cities through Aug. 10.

