'Call Her Daddy' host Alex Cooper explains why she wants a redo of her Miley Cyrus interview

In July, Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper told WSJ. Magazine's "The One" video series that she was so nervous when she interviewed Miley Cyrus back in 2020 that she was afraid she was going to throw up. And that's one reason why Cooper is now requesting a do-over.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Cooper says, "The first person that really took a chance on me as a celebrity was Miley Cyrus. I hadn't had that gravity of a celebrity on, and she was incredible. ... [That said], I need to interview Miley Cyrus again because I was such a baby."

"We were both at such different stages of our lives, and I think it will be beautiful when we both come back together because I had no idea what I was doing," she adds. "I was just happy that I was able to look her in the eyes and get a couple questions out.”

Your move, Miley.

During the "Flowers" singer's first chat with Cooper, she revealed — among other things — that she'd lost her virginity to her future husband Liam Hemsworth at age 16.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.