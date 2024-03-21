Camila Cabello says she's "the most confident I've been" recording new album

Camila Cabello has made her share of pop bangers, like Fifth Harmony's "Work from Home" and her own solo hit "Havana." But for her new album — which hasn't yet been officially announced — she says she wanted to get weird.

Speaking to Paper magazine, Camila says, "I hated [in the past] when I made stuff or put out stuff that felt like it wasn't weird enough. "[I would say to myself], 'God, it's a good song, but I don't know if this feels true to me.' That's always when I struggle."

She was determined not to let that happen with her new album, which is described by Paper as having a sound influenced by female rappers, Lana Del Rey, Kanye West's album Beautiful Dark Twisted Fantasy and the musical melting pot of her Miami hometown. On top of that, Camila says she's playing a character in the album.

"It became a persona that I was tapping into, which was me, but definitely a hyper-femme version of me," she tells Paper. "[I started to ask:] What are the color palettes of the world this character inhabits? What's her hair? What's photography like there?"

Sounds intriguing, but so far, all we've heard from the song is a snippet of her single, "I Luv It."

"This is my fourth time doing an album, which is not that many times to do something," Camilla tells Paper. "This is the most confident I've been. I've learned from all of those times where I've been like, 'Okay, maybe I listened to that person and I wavered a little bit.' I tried to see what didn't feel good. And I didn't do it again."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.