Camila Cabello teases new music: "See you next year"

Seems like "See you next year" is now the universal phrase for "I've got new music coming."

On December 28, a day after Ariana Grande teased her new album with a "See you next year" post, Camila Cabello did the same as part of a lengthy series of Instagram Story posts summing up 2023.

"What the actual f**** was this year?" she asked in one post, before sharing a series of photos ranging from her Invisalign braces and a picture in the gym to a screenshot of a text from her mom and a photo of soccer superstar Lionel Messi.

Then, next to an image of herself in the recording studio standing underneath a microphone, she wrote, "Mostly the year of this. See you next year b******." She added a zipped-mouth emoji.

The final post in her story shows her sitting in a restaurant, framed by someone who's making a heart shape with their fingers. "One must flirt with life like a lover," reads the caption.

While she didn't release a new album in 2023, Camila did contribute to the Trolls Band Together soundtrack and also voiced the character of Viva in the animated film. Her most recent album was 2022's Familia, which featured the hit "Bam Bam" with Ed Sheeran.

