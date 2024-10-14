Camila Cabello acknowledges rumors involving songs written about her: "You're welcome"

By his own admission, Shawn Mendes has written multiple songs about his former girlfriend Camila Cabello. But there are also rumors that several songs on Sabrina Carpenter's album Short n' Sweet were inspired by Camila, following Sabrina's alleged hookup with Shawn and his subsequent, albeit very brief, reunion with the "Havana" singer. Camila's been subtly addressing the rumors here and there, but she recently went a bit further.

While appearing during the LA stop of Call Her Daddy host Alex Cooper's Unwell tour, Camila played a game of "Never Have I Ever," captured on a fan-recorded TikTok. In the video, Alex started it off with, "Never Have I Ever ... had a song written about me."

An amused Camila responded, "You know what? I have been lucky to contribute in many ways to the great music of the 21st century. Sometimes I have written them. Sometimes they have been written about me. You’re welcome, motherf******.”

Earlier in October, Shawn tweeted, in reference to Camila, that he was "a little annoyed with all the projection over the last few months about us."

