In Cannes, Dua Lipa makes red carpet debut with new beau Romain Gavras

They've been rumored to be dating since February, but now Dua Lipa has made her romance with French director Romain Gavras official.

The two hit the red carpet together Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, Billboard reports, and Dua posted photos on Instagram of the two together at the event, along with a caption in French that translates literally to "Last night with my heart," but figuratively means, "Last night with my sweetie."

As previously reported, Dua, 27, and Romain, 41, were first seen together in London in February, and then were spotted holding hands that same month in Paris.

Gavras must have a thing for pop singers of Albanian descent who were raised in the U.K. -- according to People, he previously dated Rita Ora for six months. Dua's last relationship was with model Anwar Hadid, the brother of Gigi and Bella Hadid.

