Catch Shaboozey live on Prime Video Thursday — after football

You can check out a Shaboozey show after Thursday Night Football on Prime Video Thursday.

The "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" hitmaker stars in the season 4 premiere of Amazon Music Live Thursday night. It'll be available to watch after the game on Prime Video and The Amazon Music channel on Twitch, as well as in the Amazon Music app.

Each Amazon Music Live show will stream live in front of an in-person audience in LA. If you want to get tickets, you can sign up via DICE to receive ticket notifications.

Shaboozey's involvement isn't surprising, considering he recorded the song "Let 'Em In" specifically to lead into Prime Sports' TNF Tonight and Thursday Night Kickoff each week.

Foo Fighters will appear on the Oct. 30 installment of the show, followed by Latin group Fuerza Regida on Nov. 6 and K-pop group aespa on Nov. 13.

On Saturday, Shaboozey will kick off his tour of Australia and New Zealand, where he'll be through Nov. 8, playing nine shows Down Under.

