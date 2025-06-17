Chappell Roan admits that backlash 'makes me cry'

Since she became a superstar, Chappell Roan has had her share of backlash, mostly regarding her thoughts about how fans and the press should behave, and about how the music industry should provide more support to artists. And while you'd think Chappell wouldn't give a darn about what people think of her, well, you'd be wrong.

Chappell chatted with SZA for Interview magazine, and during their discussion SZA asked Chappell if she "gave a f*** about the backlash" that comes along with speaking her mind.

"I didn't, until people started hating me for me and not for my art," Chappell replied. "When it's not about my art anymore, it's like, 'They hate me because I'm Kayleigh'" — her birth name — "'not because they hate the songs that I make.' That's when it changed."

"When things are taken out of context, people assume so much about you. I didn’t realize I’d care so much," she continued. "When it comes to my art, I’m like, 'B****, you can think whatever you want. You are allowed to hate it with all your guts.'"

She laughed, "But when it comes to me and my personality, it’s like, 'Damn. Am I the most insufferable b**** of our generation?'”

SZA responded that it's comforting to know Chappell "gives a f***" because the "Pink Pony Club" singer sometimes comes off as "superhuman."

Chappell said, "No, I give a f*** and it makes me cry. I don’t know if it will ever feel okay to hear someone say something really hateful about me."

SZA replied, "Maybe everybody secretly gives a f***."

