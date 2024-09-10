Chappell Roan covers 'Rolling Stone': "Part of me hopes I never have a hit again"

Anyone who's had the kind of rocket ride to fame Chappell Roan has had this year would likely have problems dealing with it, so maybe it's not so odd that part of her wishes she could return to obscurity.

Covering the October issue of Rolling Stone, Chappell says she's feeling the pressure of trying to follow up the success of "Good Luck Babe!" She tells the magazine, "[The next single] needs to have more grit, whether that means more pop grit or rock grit or just bite to the lyrics. Anything that I listen to — Joan Jett, Heart, Gaga — I want to feel like them. So I'll just be inspired by that feeling and how I can capture it."

She says she and collaborator Dan Nigro have about six songs they like, and she plans to write from November to mid-May. However, she admits, "Part of me hopes I never have a hit again because then no one will ever expect anything from me again."

Chappell tells Rolling Stone that her fellow female pop stars have been very generous with their advice and support in helping her navigate her crazy year. Among those who've reached out: Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, boygenius and Paramore's Hayley Williams.

In addition, Chappell says Katy Perry advised her to never read the comments. Lorde gave her tips on how to go unnoticed in an airport. Lady Gaga offered her phone number, but she's too scared to call her. Even Sabrina Carpenter, who's been on a similar trajectory, wants to meet up and talk it all out.

"We’re both going through something so f****** hard ... she just feels like everything is flying, and she’s just barely hanging on,” Chappell says. “It was just good to know someone else feels that way.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.