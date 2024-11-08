Chappell Roan on her pop star persona: 'Chappell is a character'

Chappell Roan wants you to know that Chappell Roan is a character.

While in conversation with Brandi Carlile at the Grammy Museum in LA on Thursday, Chappell talked about how she, born Kayleigh Rose Amstutz, created a pop star persona for herself.

"Chappell is a character," she said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "I just can't be here all the time. It's just too much."

She also talked about how her mental health routine has changed due to her success.

“This type of year does something to people. Every big thing that happens in someone’s career happened in five months for me,” Chappell said. “It’s so crazy that things I never thought would happen happened times 10. I think that that just really rocked my system. I don’t know what a good mental health routine looks like for me right now.”

That rapid success has gained her many new fans, including Saoirse Ronan. While guesting on The Tonight Show on Thursday, the actress told Jimmy Fallon she was starstruck when she met Chappell.

The encounter happened while she was backstage at one of Chappell's concerts alongside fellow actress Brie Larson. Someone asked if they wanted to meet Chappell's parents.

"We were like, ‘No! You’ve got to play it cool,'” Saoirse said. “‘We can’t, like, let her know we love her as much as we do. We have to be aloof and cool.'”

The pair eventually ended up chatting, and Chappell told Saoirse she thinks they look similar.

"She’s just incredible," Saoirse said. "I love how she’s spoken out about the insane treatment that famous people get.”

