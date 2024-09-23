Chappell Roan on how fame has affected her mental health

Chappell Roan is opening up about her mental health.

The singer, who has been adamant about setting boundaries when it comes to the harmful effects of fame, tells The Guardian she's been coping with her sudden stardom by going to therapy twice a week.

"I went to a psychiatrist last week because I was like, I don't know what's going on," she says. "She diagnosed me with severe depression – which I didn't think I had because I'm not actually sad. But I have every symptom of someone who's severely depressed."

Those symptoms, according to The Guardian, include brain fog, forgetfulness and "a very lackluster viewpoint." Chappell likens fame to "going through puberty again."

“I think it’s because my whole life has changed,” she explains. “Everything that I really love to do now comes with baggage. If I want to go thrifting, I have to book security and prepare myself that this is not going to be normal. Going to the park, pilates, yoga – how do I do this in a safe way where I’m not going to be stalked or harassed?”

She makes it clear she’s complaining about the abuse she faces, not the success itself – in fact, she loves how her success has transformed her live shows into a bigger and better spectacle.

“I get to feel the energy of other people, it’s so cool to have shows so packed and have so much joy in the room,” she says. “It’s fun that my parents are so supportive. It’s just cool to see my family get excited about things that we never thought were possible.”

