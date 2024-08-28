Chappell Roan is "busy writing," will release songs she loves "quickly"

Chappell Roan’s The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess came out in 2023, but is just peaking on the charts now. Her first post-album single was the hit “Good Luck, Babe!” but her manager says there may be more music coming soon.

Speaking with Music Business Worldwide, Chappell's manager Nick Bobetsky says, "She's busy writing. I do think that we're likely going to embrace a very similar plan that we did for this album, which is that when she finishes a song she loves, we put our heads together and quickly work to get that music out. That's what we did with 'Good Luck, Babe!'"

However, Chappell isn't going to be dropping one-off singles for the rest of her career. Bobetsky says, "Chappell Roan is absolutely an album artist. I think that’s what people want from her, big picture. I don’t think that takes away from the impact of singles. It’s partly a question of when the fans are asking for an album, and we have a lot of insight into that sort of thing."

"I think right now Chappell wants to feel free to put music out when it’s ready and when she’s excited about letting people hear it," he adds. "And I think that’s what the fans want as well."

Asked why Chappell has suddenly connected with a huge audience, Bobetsky says, "She was always really focused on what was important to her. ... She’s not an artist who’s been driven by, ‘How loud can this moment be? How do I reach more people?’ That doesn’t come into it for her."

"People feel that, which means they feel part of the success, not separate from it – or from her."

