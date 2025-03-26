Chappell Roan is 'very in love,' but remains 'pro-single'

Chappell Roan is taken — but she encourages fans to remain unattached.

Appearing on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Chappell told host Alex Cooper that she's been dating someone for six months. Asked if it's casual, Chappell said, "No. It's serious. I'm very in love. But I am pro-single! Everyone should be single!"

"I'm serious! Be single! Stop dating! Be single! Have a great time alone. Find out for yourself if you can 100% be OK alone before you date," Chappell advised fans. "That's what I found out. I had a great time when I was single and I know that I will be OK, and now I have an awesome time now that I'm with someone."

Chappell said she met her current girlfriend through a friend and made the first move — but notes that it all happened before she became one of the hottest pop stars on the planet.

"I'm dating the same person that I was dating before, like, it blew up,” she revealed. “So I'm not sure how I would date now. I think it would actually be a nightmare. I think I would be, like, so f****** single right now.”

“I'm scared. I don't trust anyone," she continued. "Any new person that I am texting, I'm like, I'm assuming they will screenshot this and send it to someone else."

Chappell also told Alex that she wrote her latest hit, "The Giver," after dating boys who just couldn't, um, deliver — if you know what we mean — and that she wrote "HOT TO GO!" after she overheard some girls in high school describe her as "pretty, but not hot."

But, Chappell notes, "The bad things that happen to me, I can monetize. That's what's awesome about being a songwriter."

