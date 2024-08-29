Chappell Roan is a self-professed Arianator: "I love her album"

A few months ago, Ariana Grande posted a Wicked-related meme featuring Chappell Roan and wrote that she "really loved" the "Good Luck, Babe!" singer. Now Chappell is returning the love.

In a livestream, a fan asked for Chappell's thoughts on the upcoming movie version of Wicked, starring Ariana, of course. "Wait, is it out?" Chappell asks, before adding, "Oh my God, I'm so excited. I'm a really big Ari ... I'm an Arianator. I love her album."

It's possible that Ariana was made aware of Chappell by her Wicked co-star Bowen Yang. While talking to Chappell for Interview magazine, Bowen said, "I remember drinking a glass of wine with Ariana Grande after we wrapped and being like, 'You should get on Chappell Roan. She's f****** awesome. Her live shows are incredible.'"

In the meme that Ari posted, we see Ari in a shot from the Wicked trailer where she, as Glinda, says, "You're green." But instead of Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba responding, "I am," we see Chappell onstage at this year's Governors Ball painted green from head to toe, responding, "I am."

