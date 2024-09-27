Chappell Roan cancels festival appearances in NYC and DC: "Things have gotten overwhelming"

Ever since she became pop's hottest property, Chappell Roan's been going through it — and something had to give. She's just canceled her scheduled appearances at the All Things Go festival, which is taking place Sept. 28 and Sept. 29 in New York and Washington, D.C.

She wrote on her Instagram Story, "I apologize to people who have been waiting to see me in NYC & DC this weekend at All Things Go, but I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it."

"I feel pressures to prioritize a lot of things right now and I need a few days to prioritize my health," she adds. "I want to be present when I perform and give the best shows possible. Thank you for understanding. Be back soon xox."

Chappell recently posted videos clarifying her comments about the upcoming election and expressing frustration with people taking her words out of context. She's also spoken out about fans crossing the line when it comes to how they treat her. In a recent interview, she said that some of their behavior — "stalking, talking s*** online, won't leave you alone, yelling at you in public" — feels like "the vibe of an abusive ex-husband."

