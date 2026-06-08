Charli XCX announces Music, Fashion, Film Tour

Charli XCX's upcoming tour has both a charity and low-ticket price component.

The Music, Fashion, Film tour — named after Charli's upcoming album — gets underway Sept. 11 in Philadelphia and is set to wrap up Oct. 23 in Las Vegas. The schedule includes two nights at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center and two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California.

You can participate in the presale at livenation.com by singing up before June 10 at 11 p.m. ET. Tickets go on sale to the general public June 12 at 1 p.m. local time at Charli's official website.

On Instagram, Charli wrote, "can’t wait to party together again, it’s gonna be cute."

As for the low prices, a limited number of $20 tickets — dubbed "Angel Tickets" — will be made available in August. They must be purchased in pairs, with locations revealed on the day of the show. The $20 does not include taxes or fees.

In addition, a limited number of charity tickets will be available in the first five rows of each venue, and 50% of the net proceeds will go to Transgender Law Center, which works to ensure the rights of all transgender people to live freely, safely and authentically.

Charli's album Music, Fashion, Film comes out July 24, featuring "SS26" and "Rock Music."

She celebrated the two-year anniversary of the release of Brat on Sunday, writing on X, "happy 2nd birthday to Brat! f*** the haters, your influence is undeniable."

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