Charli XCX, Billie Eilish and Beyoncé make Barack Obama's summer playlist

Turns out Barack Obama is having a Brat summer.

The former president has released his summer playlist, and while it doesn't include Chappell Roan, it does include two other pop girlies of the moment: Charli XCX and Billie Eilish. Charli is represented by her song "365," while Billie makes the list with "Chihiro."

Also on the list are Paul Russell's "Lil Boo Thang," Shaboozey's "A Bar Song (Tipsy)," Myles Smith's "Stargazing," Tommy Richman's "Million Dollar Baby" and another TikTok hit, Artemas' "I Like the Way You Kiss Me." Of course, a Beyoncé song also made the list: "Texas Hold 'Em."

Songs by Tems, Rema, WILLOW, Tyla, H.E.R., Saweetie and GloRilla are also on Obama's list, as are oldies by The Rolling Stones, The Supremes, Bob Marley, The Miracles and Etta James.

Somewhere between the old and the new are songs like Norah Jones' "Come Away With Me," "No Diggity" by Blackstreet, "Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)" by Digable Planets and "If You Love Somebody Set Them Free" by Sting.

Obama wrote, "It wouldn’t be my playlist if it didn’t include an eclectic mix. I hope you find something new to listen to!"

