Charli XCX confirms she wrote music for Britney Spears, but "she didn't record it"

Charles Sykes/Bravo

By Andrea Dresdale

Despite Britney Spears' denials, Charli XCX has confirmed that she did, indeed, write some songs for the Princess of Pop — though she admits Britney may not have been aware of it at the time.

Appearing on the Watch What Happens Live! After Show, Charlie was asked if there was any truth to the rumor that she was working on songs for a new Britney album. "Umm, so...yes, but it leaked to the press," Charli explained. "Britney then did this post where she was like, 'I don't have random people write for me!'"

"And I was like, 'O.K.! Go off!'" she continued. "So I don't know if she was a part of the process ... [maybe] her team were running before she could walk, Britney probably has a load of other projects that she's focusing on, so I did get asked, but I don't know if it's, like, real."

Charli further explained that she went to Malibu to start writing songs. "The team were present but ... she didn't record it, so. She obviously didn't!" She added that she hopes Britney records her songs one day.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirPOWER Orlando - Orlando's New #1 For All The Hits Logo
    View All
    1-321-821-2000
    Download the Power App!
    "Alexa, Play Power Orlando!"

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about powerorlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!