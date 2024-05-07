Charli XCX confirms she wrote music for Britney Spears, but "she didn't record it"

Despite Britney Spears' denials, Charli XCX has confirmed that she did, indeed, write some songs for the Princess of Pop — though she admits Britney may not have been aware of it at the time.

Appearing on the Watch What Happens Live! After Show, Charlie was asked if there was any truth to the rumor that she was working on songs for a new Britney album. "Umm, so...yes, but it leaked to the press," Charli explained. "Britney then did this post where she was like, 'I don't have random people write for me!'"

"And I was like, 'O.K.! Go off!'" she continued. "So I don't know if she was a part of the process ... [maybe] her team were running before she could walk, Britney probably has a load of other projects that she's focusing on, so I did get asked, but I don't know if it's, like, real."

Charli further explained that she went to Malibu to start writing songs. "The team were present but ... she didn't record it, so. She obviously didn't!" She added that she hopes Britney records her songs one day.

