Charli XCX dismisses ‘boomer’ criticism of AutoTune use at Glastonbury: ‘Yawn’

Critics and fans alike seemed to love Charli XCX‘s Saturday set at the U.K.’s Glastonbury Festival — but some fans evidently had an issue with her use of AutoTune during her performance, which she employs as an effect. That’s why she’s dismissed that criticism as the ravings of old people who don’t understand current pop music.

Charli took to social platform X on Sunday to write, “really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my glastonbury performance. it’s super fascinating to me.”

“but to be honest… i enjoy the discourse,” she continued. “imo the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable.”

She then suggested that accusing her of being inauthentic because she uses AutoTune is just a tired old trope.

“like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a ‘real artist’ is like, the most boring take ever,” she snarked. “yawn sorry just fell asleep xx.”

Charli concluded by sharing a great review from the U.K. paper The Guardian, writing, “ps thanks for the 5 star reviews hehe <3.”

During her performance, Gracie Abrams had the honor of performing the “Apple Dance.” Charli posted footage of the moment on her Instagram Story.

