Charli XCX releasing 'party 4 u' video to mark 5th anniversary of 'How I'm Feeling Now'

Following Charli XCX's sets at Coachella, her song "party 4 u" has been having a moment on TikTok. On Wednesday Charli announced that she'll be blessing fans with a video for the track on Thursday, which is the five-year anniversary of the release of the song's parent album, How I'm Feeling Now.

In a lengthy post on Instagram Wednesday, Charli reflected on the pandemic-era album, writing, "I made the album in just 5 weeks, from conception to release, entirely publicly in collaboration with all of you. It was so special. I felt like I rediscovered myself, my sanity, my sense of connection with the world, at a time where were all so alone."

Referring to "party 4 u" and her fans, known as Angels, Charli writes, "I really can't believe that 5 years later one of the angel favorites is having its own special moment. So obviously I wanted to do something to celebrate ... this one's for you angels."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.