Charli XCX says she can tell 'Brat' is a success because "everyone’s available now"

Charli XCX's album Brat has certainly taken over the pop culture conversation since it was released, and she's continuing to dominate it with the release of the remix album Brat and it's completely different but also still brat, featuring a slew of big music names. And Charli says the reason she knows Brat's made an impact is because she was able to get those big names to sign onto the project.

Charli's been chosen by WSJ. Magazine to receive one of its Innovator Awards for 2024. She tells the magazine, "I can tell that this record has really spoken to people because everyone's available now, whereas in the past, it's been like, 'She'd love to but...' — you know, all of the excuses that you give to someone when you don't actually want to do it."

She adds, "I look at this group of artists, and I'm like, 'f****** hell.'" They include Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Troye Sivan, Tinashe, Lorde and Addison Rae.

But now that she's made a record that's beloved by millions, Charli's ready to do a 180.

"I would want to do something so not in this world that I think I need to kind of give myself a bit of time to be able to figure out what that is,” she tells the mag when asked about her next album.

“Now that I’ve made this record that more and more people seem to have connected with, I’m like, ‘Well, I don’t want to do that,’” Charli adds. “Now I want to go and do something completely different.”

While we wait to see what that is, Charli is switching her focus to acting: she'll appear in at least four upcoming movies, Faces of Death, I Want Your Sex, 100 Nights of Hero and Erupcja.

