Charli XCX sings with Lorde, hits Academy gala in the same night

Charli XCX attends the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala at Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, October, 2025, Los Angeles (Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

You think you had a busy weekend? Check out what Charli XCX did on Saturday in LA.

Charli attended the star-studded Academy Museum of Motion Pictures gala, and also popped up at the Kia Forum to sing "Girl, so confusing" with Lorde. As documented by Vogue, Charli was at Lorde's soundcheck to prepare for their duet later that night, and did her glam for the gala backstage.

Then, she drove nearly an hour across town in a van, where she changed into her custom Saint Laurent black leather gown by Anthony Vaccarello before hitting the red carpet at the gala. After that, she returned to the Forum to take the stage with Lorde, who introduced Charli by writing "GIRL" on her palm with Sharpie, Billboard reports.

The two then "worked it out on the remix," performing the song together as they previously did last year on Charli and Troye Sivan's Sweat tour, and at Charli's Coachella set in April. "obsessed with us!" Charli captioned a photo of the two of them onstage. Lorde replied in the comments, "B**** I cannot even."

Charli posted additional pictures and video of her night on her Instagram page and her Instagram Story.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.