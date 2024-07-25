Charli XCX's 'brat' nominated for 2024 Mercury Prize

It's a brat summer for sure: The new album by Charli XCX has been nominated for the 2024 Mercury Prize.

The album, which has been in the news lately due to Charli tweeting that Vice President Kamala Harris "IS brat," is on the short list for the prestigious award, which honors the best record of the year among acts in the U.K. and Ireland.

"brat has been shortlisted for the mercury prize and i really am so honored," Charli wrote on social platform X. "its so nice to see this body of work get so much love, it truly means the world and watching it take on a life of its own has just been so wild and quite f****** crazy."

The 2024 Mercury Prize winner will be revealed in September. Other acts that have been nominated include The Last Dinner Party, Corinne Bailey Rae and Cat Burns. For more info, visit MercuryPrize.com.

In other Charli news, she's apparently teasing new music. She tweeted a photo of herself in the studio with the caption, "recording .... something xx."

