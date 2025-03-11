Charlie Puth marks 10 years of 'See You Again': 'Feels like it came out yesterday'

How time flies: Monday, March 10, marked the 10-year anniversary of the release of "See You Again" by Charlie Puth and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Charlie wrote on his socials, "I can't believe See You Again is 10 years old. I feel like it came out yesterday. Here's to another 10 years of tears."

He then gave thanks to co-writers Wiz, Justin Franks and Andrew Cedar "for writing it with me."

"See You Again" was originally written for the soundtrack of the 2015 movie Furious 7 as a tribute to Fast & Furious franchise star Paul Walker, who died in 2013. It went on to spend 12 weeks at #1 on the Billboard Hot 100 and topped the charts in other countries around the world.

The ballad, which appeared on Charlie's debut album, Nine Track Mind, was the bestselling song of 2015 and has been RIAA-certified Diamond for sales of more than 10 million units. It's also racked up more than 2 billion streams on Spotify.

In 2023, after Friends star Matthew Perry died at age 54, Charlie performed the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There for You," at a concert in Australia and then segued into "See You Again." After the performance went viral, Charlie was hired to perform both songs during the Emmys' in memoriam segment in January 2024.

