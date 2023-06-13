Charlie Puth says he loves being naked: "I know that I'm not ugly"

Charlie Puth is feeling himself, and he's not afraid to admit it.



In a new Interview magazine story, the singer says he has no problem being in his birthday suit.



"I really have always loved being naked, and I'm going to be careful how I choose my words because I don't want people to take this the wrong way," he says. "Again, I'm not captivated by the way that I look, but I know that I'm not ugly. So sometimes I'd look at myself in the mirror and I'd be like, 'I really do have kind of a nice butt.' And what's wrong with liking your features?"



He adds that he's never going to "be inappropriate and naked in front of people who don't want to see me naked," but he's fine with being naked in his own backyard.



In fact, he says his next album was made to soundtrack his self-admiration sessions.



"This next album … now that I've grown as a person, the goal is to make the music that's going to be playing in the background when I do look at myself in the mirror," he says. "Because I've never made [music] for myself. I've always made it for other artists and I've always made it for other people."

