Charlie Puth, Zedd, Paris Hilton and more pay tribute to Liam Payne

Zedd Featuring Alessia Cara Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Zedd, Alessia Cara and Liam Payne attend Zedd Featuring Alessia Cara Performs On ABC's "Good Morning America" at Rumsey Playfield on July 21, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images) (Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

Tributes are pouring in for One Direction singer Liam Payne, who died on Wednesday after falling from a hotel in Argentina, according to state police. He was 31.

Charlie Puth, who worked on Payne's 2017 song, "Bedroom Floor," was among the first who expressed their shock and sadness over the news.

"Liam was always so kind to me," Puth wrote on his Instagram story. "He was one of the first major artists I got to work with. I can not believe he is gone."

He also shared a video with Payne on his Instagram story and wrote in text underneath, "I am so upset right now, may he rest in peace."

See more tributes from Payne's collaborators and more below:

Zedd: “RIP Liam... I can’t believe this is real... absolutely heartbreaking ... ‚” said the music producer on X,” formerly Twitter, who worked on Payne’s LP1 album.

RIP Liam… I can’t believe this is real…

absolutely heartbreaking … 💔 — Zedd (@Zedd) October 16, 2024

Paris Hilton: "So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing," Hilton wrote on X. "Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. RIP my friend."

So upsetting to hear the news of @LiamPayne passing😢 Sending love and condolences to his family & loved ones. 🙏 RIP my friend🥺 — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) October 16, 2024

Juicy J: "R. I. P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family," rapper Juicy J, a former collaborator of Payne's, wrote on X.

R.I.P. Liam Payne wow I can't believe it prayers up for the family 🙏🏿 — juicy j (@therealjuicyj) October 16, 2024

Jedward: John and Edward Grimes of the music duo Jedward, who are X Factor alums, also took to X to express their condolences for Payne’s family. “RIP Liam Payne,” they sDirectionid. “Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear and all the One direction family.”

Sending strength to Cheryl and his son Bear ❤️ and all the One direction Family

RIP @LiamPayne — JEDWARD (@planetjedward) October 16, 2024

Dan Richards: One Direction guitarist and music director Dan Richards said in an Instagram story that the news of Payne's death "all feels so surreal."

"Still trying to wrap my head around it all," he said. "My thoughts go out to Liams family at this time."

E. L. James: Fifty Shades of Grey author E. L. James said she is "heartbroken" over the "tragic passing of Liam Payne." "I can barely believe it," she added. "Sincere condolences to his family."

Payne appeared on the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack in 2018 on the song, "For You" with Rita Ora.

Ty Dolla $ign: Singer and record producer Ty Dolla $ign took to his Instagram story to share a post about Payne and said, “Just talked to you 2 days ago my guy. Ima miss u.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.