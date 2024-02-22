Check out Lady Gaga's Fortnite Festival trailer

The Fortnite Festival, an event organized by the video game platform Fortnite, got underway Thursday and the big draw for many is likely the participation of Lady Gaga. Now you can watch a trailer that gives you an idea of what you can expect if you log on to play.

In the video, a Gaga avatar styled in a Chromatica-era look steps out of a car and takes the stage, rocking a keytar while her song "Stupid Love" plays.

The Gaga songs that are available during the Fortnite Festival include "Bloody Mary," "Born This Way," "Applause," "The Edge of Glory," "Rain On Me" and "Just Dance."

One of the rewards fans can earn during the festival is the Enigmatic Gaga Outfit, styled after a purple bodysuit she wore on the Chromatica Ball tour. There's also a Chromatica keytar and a Chromatica guitar. Available for purchase are a Chromatica Armor Outfit, a Chromatica bass and microphone, a "Stupid Love" jam track and a Rain Check Emote.

Fortnite Festival runs through April 22. For information on how all this works, go to Fortnite.com/news.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.