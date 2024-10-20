Cher inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame with some help from Dua Lipa

Cher previously said on The Kelly Clarkson Show that she wouldn't be in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame "if they gave me a million dollars," but apparently she changed her mind.

The legendary singer was welcomed into the RRHOF Saturday night in Cleveland, with her celebration kicking off the show. The opening number had Dua Lipa performing Cher's hit “Believe," which turned into a duet when Cher joined her toward the end. Later Cher took the stage by herself, performing “If I Could Turn Back Time.”

Zendaya, who gave Cher’s induction speech, paid tribute to her legendary fashion style with a barely there nude outfit reminiscent of Cher's Bob Mackie looks.

In her speech, Zendaya described Cher as “so iconic she only needs one name," noting, "It’s impossible to measure the influence that Cher has had and continues to have on every one of us. She does it all and, might I add, really, really f****** well.”

Cher has been eligible for the Hall of Fame since 1990 and joked in her speech about how long it took her to get in.

“It was easier getting divorced from two men than getting into the RRHOF," she said.

She then credited her mom with her persistence and the fact that she's still here making music.

“My life has been just a roller coaster and the one that thing I have never done is I never give up," she said.

Also taking part in Saturday’s festivities were Kelly Clarkson and Demi Lovato, with both helping to welcome Foreigner into the Hall of Fame.

Clarkson teamed with the band’s original lead singer, Lou Gramm, for the band's #1 hit ballad “I Want To Know Is Love Is,” while Demi teamed with Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Guns N’ Roses guitarist Slash to perform “Feels Like The First Time.”

On Jan. 1, ABC will air the special 2024 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, featuring performance highlights.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.