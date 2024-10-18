Cheryl Cole asks for 'dignity' for ex Liam Payne in the wake of his death

Cheryl Cole has shared a message asking for respect for her late ex Liam Payne following his death.

The Girls Aloud singer, who shared 7-year-old son Bear with Payne, detailed the devastating impact of Payne's loss in her message shared Friday.

"As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being," she began.

She went on, "Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again."

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past two days. It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in his future," she continued.

She asked for consideration for Bear and Payne's loved ones during this time, writing, "I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces."

She ended her message with, "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."

Payne died Wednesday, Oct. 16, after falling from the third floor of the Argentinian hotel in which he was staying, state police said. He was 31.

Cole met Payne when he auditioned for The X Factor in 2008 when she was a judge. She went on to date the One Direction singer years later. The duo appeared to confirm their relationship during their first public red carpet appearance together in 2016 before splitting in 2018. The former couple welcomed Bear in March 2017.

