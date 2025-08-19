Chris Martin hopes to 'make lemonade' following Coldplay kiss cam scandal

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs live on stage during their "Music of the Spheres" World Tour at Craven Park Stadium on August 18, 2025 in Hull, England. Andrew Benge/Getty Images

Chris Martin addressed Coldplay's viral kiss cam scandal during the band's show in Hull, England, on Monday.

While introducing the band's recurring jumbotron segment, in which a camera focuses on different people in the crowd, Martin told the Hull audience that they'd been doing the bit for a "long time, and it is only recently that it became a ... yeah."

That heavy "yeah" refers to the incident from Coldplay's July show in Boston, when the camera caught two people cuddling before they immediately separated and jumped out of frame when they realized they were on video.

"Either they're having an affair, or they're just very shy," Martin joked at the time. The people were identified online as Andy Byron and Kristin Cabot, the respective CEO and chief people officer of the tech company Astronomer.

In addition to becoming nearly endless meme fodder, both Bryon and Cabot resigned from Astronomer following the incident.

During the Hull show, Martin remarked, "Life throws you lemons and you've got to make lemonade."

"So, we're gonna keep doing it because we wanna meet some of you," he continued. "I'd like to meet all of you, of course."

Astronomer seems to be embracing the "when life gives you lemons" mindset, as well, having recruited Gwyneth Paltrow to be the company's "temporary spokesperson." Paltrow, of course, was married to Martin before their infamous "conscious uncoupling" in 2014.

Coldplay, meanwhile, will continue to be on tour in the U.K. into September.

