Christmas in September: Hear not one but two new Kelly Clarkson holiday songs

In addition to hosting her Emmy-winning talk show and making pop music, Kelly Clarkson has sort of a side hustle going in Christmas music. Her song "Underneath the Tree" is pretty much a standard at this point, her 2020 duet with Brett Eldredge, "Underneath the Mistletoe," was big and her 2021 holiday album, When Christmas Comes Around..., spun off more hits, like the Ariana Grande duet "Santa, Can't You Hear Me." This year she has even more holiday songs for fans to enjoy.

Kelly's new single "You For Christmas" is out now, produced by Mark Ronson and co-written by Kelly, Mark and Andrew Wyatt. Mark and Andrew also co-wrote Dua Lipa's "Dance the Night," Lady Gaga's "Shallow" and Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken," and produced Billie Eilish's "What Was I Made For?"

The upbeat song has a retro feel, with Kelly belting, "It's cold out, I need your arms now/ Wrap me up all night long, Christmas morning'll be right where I wanna be/ Only thing on my list this Christmas is you."

"You For Christmas" will be included on a deluxe version of When Christmas Comes Around..., due out Nov. 1. The expanded album also features Kelly's version of the classic "Sleigh Ride."

Kelly's other Christmas song is a new duet with Eldredge called "Sweet December." You can find it on Brett's new album, Merry Christmas (Welcome to the Family), which is out Friday. It's a mid-tempo romantic ballad that finds the two singing, "Baby, put on the classic songs/ You make me wanna sing along/ Your heart's good at making me remember/ It's gonna be a sweet December."

Hopefully these new songs will mean that Kelly will be making appearances on various holiday specials to sing them in the coming months.

