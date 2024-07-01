Coldplay premieres video for "feelslikeimfallinginlove" single

Parlophone Records/Atlantic

By Josh Johnson

Coldplay has premiered the video for "feelslikeimfallinginlove," the lead single off the band's upcoming album, Moon Music.

The clip begins with a close-up on an American Sign Language interpreter translating the song's lyrics before transitioning into Chris Martin and company performing at the Odeon of Herodes Atticus in Athens, Greece.

You can watch the "feelslikeimfallinginlove" video streaming on YouTube.

Moon Music, the follow-up to 2021's Music of the Spheres, drops Oct. 4.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

